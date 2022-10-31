Chelsea to ramp up interest in Leandro Trossard

The Express has reported that Chelsea could speed up their interest in signing Brighton and Hove Albion star Leandro Trossard.

Trossard was one of the favorites of Graham Potter back when he was in charge at Brighton and it seems the Englishman is keen on a reunion with in West London.

Brighton and Chelsea recently squared off at the Amex stadium and the Blues were thrashed 4-1. Trossard opened the scoring for the hosts, who then went on to complete a comprehensive performance.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with the Belgian international recently and the Express cite journalist Sacha Tavolieri as saying the Blues are carefully watching his situation at Brighton.

Tavolieri suggests that Trossard’s display at the weekend could persuade Chelsea to ‘speed up’ their pursuit and try to sign the attacker earlier than planned, with a cut-price January swoop mooted.

Trossard’s current deal at Amex expires next summer but the South Coast side have reserved the right to add further 12 months to his deal. The Seagulls though are currently trying to tie him down to a new long-term contract.

No decision

The Belgium international has refused to comment on his future and has insisted that a decision will only be made post the Qatar World Cup. Brighton are said to be open to selling their man, should he refuse to put pen to paper on a new contract.

This season, Trossard has hit fine form as he has registered 12 goals and two assists. With him in the final year of his contract, Transfermarkt has valued the 27-year-old at £21 million so Chelsea could bag themselves a bargain if they decide to formalise their interest this winter.

However, they aren’t the only club in the running for his signature as the Express suggests that Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid are also interested in signing the player.

Trossard should flourish under Potter at Stamford Bridge if Chelsea are able to secure a deal. The Belgian Red Devil is having the best season of his career and would be an excellent addition to Potters squad but we’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming months.