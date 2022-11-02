Armando Broja talks about ‘massive opportunity’ at Chelsea

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has said that it is a massive opportunity for him at the club after putting pen-to-paper on a long-term contract this season.

The Albanian star was the subject of multiple bids from West Ham United over the summer but he ended up staying put with Chelsea by signing a new long-term deal. The 21-year-old has made just one start for the club in 272 minutes this season but looks set to lead the line in today’s European meeting against Dinamo Zagreb.

Speaking in the press conference on Tuesday, Broja said that he made the right choice to prolong his stay with his boyhood club and it is a massive opportunity for him. He added that he wants to keep improving and there are no better clubs to learn than Chelsea, given their recent track record of developing youngsters.

He said: “New long term deal at Chelsea is massive opportunity for me and my family. This is my boyhood club. I want to keep trying to improve as a person and player. There is not many better clubs to learn than Chelsea”. Via Fabrizio Romano

Chance

Broja has bagged just one goal from 14 appearances this season, 13 of those outings have been as a substitute. He is expected to start in today’s dead-rubber encounter against Zagreb in the Champions League and has the opportunity to prove his credentials to manager Graham Potter.

The striker signed the new contract when Thomas Tuchel was the head coach and will now need to win the confidence of Potter. The Blues boss has been willing to reward for strong performances. If Broja can get himself a goal or two today, he could start against Arsenal this weekend.

Chelsea have a huge period ahead before the World Cup break. They face Arsenal and Newcastle United in the Premier League and the games could make or break their season. In between, there is also an exciting Carabao Cup third round tie against Manchester City to look forward to.