Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea take on Dinamo Zagreb in their final Champions League group game at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Graham Potter has made several changes from the side that were beaten by Brighton at the weekend with Edouard Mendy coming in for Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal after he picked up a knock at the Amex Stadium.

Cesar Azpilicueta is recalled to start in the Chelsea defence while Kalidou Koulibaly also comes back into the back three. Trevoh Chalobah retains his place so Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella are the men to drop to the bench.

Raheem Sterling starts out wide once again for the Blues while Ben Chilwell is recalled to start in the left wing-back position. Christian Pulisic has to make-do with a place among the substitutes this evening.

Jorginho is recalled to start in midfield while Denis Zakaria makes his full Chelsea debut after being handed his first start by Potter. Ruben Loftus-Cheek drops to the bench while Mateo Kovacic isn’t involved in the squad tonight.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang comes back in to lead the line up front for Chelsea. Mason Mount and Kai Havertz keep their places to support the Gabon international in attack so Conor Gallagher is the man who drops out.

Armando Broja will be disappointed not to get another chance to impress as he’s named on the bench along with Hakim Ziyech.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Sterling, Jorginho, Zakaria, Chilwell, Mount, Aubameyang, Havertz

Subs: Bettinelli, Thiago Silva, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Broja, Ziyech, Gallagher, Cucurella

Zagreb

Livakovic, Ristovski, Sutalo, Peric, Moharrami, Ademi, Misic, Ivanusec, Ljubicic, Orsic, Petkovic

Subs: Nevistic, Stefulj, Lauritsen, Baturina, Emreli, Bockaj, Drmic, Marin, Theophile-Catherine, Bulat, Menalo, Spikic