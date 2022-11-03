Chelsea learn asking price for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Chelsea target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is expected to cost around £87 million (€100m) when he leaves Napoli, according to his agent via Goal.

Kvaratskhelia has been linked with Chelsea in recent months after the Blues identified the attacker as a prime transfer target following his sublime form across all competitions for the Serie A outfit.

The 21-year-old only joined Napoli this past summer from Dinamo Batumi and has made an impressive start to his career, registering eight goals and 10 assists in his 17 appearances for Gli Azzurri.

The Georgian forward is currently one of the most sought-after prospects in Europe with Liverpool reportedly joining Chelsea in the race for his signature. Kvaratskhelia has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid with the player claiming that he was a fan of the Whites growing up.

His deal with Napoli ends in 2027 so the Italians are under no pressure to sell their prized asset. The likes of Chelsea, therefore, will have to dig deep in order to get the deal done for the Georgian international.

The winger’s agent Christian Emile confirmed on Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel that his client has been generating interest across Europe and is expected to cost up to £87m [€100m] when he’s sold.

“You know what’s crazy, he’s done what he’s been doing in Russia and Europe for the past couple of years. He’s come to Napoli, he’s been brilliant, and people are talking about €100m. For me, if he continues to perform like this until the end of the season and next season, because there’s a 0% chance they sell him [in January]. He will reach €100m for sure.” (via Goal)

Napoli are unlikely to sell their man midway through a season, especially when they are challenging for the Scudetto this season so any move will have to wait until next summer. Kvaratskhelia has been labeled as ‘Kvaradona’ due to similarities in his playing style with club legend Diego Maradona and is already a fan favourite.

Our View

While Kvaratskhelia has been in fine form this season, it is too early to splash a mammoth sum on him. This is his only first major season and it remains to be seen if he can consistently deliver the goods.

Chelsea are in need of an attacker and with the West London club looking set to permanently part ways with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech, a replacement must be found. There is no doubt about the quality Kvaratskhelia holds and his potential but £87 million is simply too big a sum to spend on a player who is only getting started in Europe.

Kvaratskhelia symbolises a modern attacker and has almost everything it takes to develop into one of the better forwards in the coming years. He is a modern winger who can also drop back to the midfield and create goal-scoring chances. His strong suits include range kicks, passing, through balls, and dribbling. It must be mentioned that Kvaratskhelia also draws in fouls which can often have a tactical bearing on the game. Standing at 1.83m, he is also strong when it comes to aerial duels and is somewhat a complete package.

Liverpool are also interested in signing him but with the Reds due for a major midfield rebuild, spending a big sum on another attacker is a big ask from the Merseyside outfit.

The Blues must keep monitoring Kvaratskhelia’s development and Graham Potter could decide to move for him next summer if he carries on his excellent goal-scoring form.