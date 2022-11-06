[Teams] Tottenham vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to reclaim third place in the table with a win over Liverpool in North London this afternoon.

Antonio Conte has made two changes from the side that beat Marseille in the Champions League in midweek but Hugo Lloris keeps his place between the sticks once again for Spurs.

Eric Dier starts once again in defence while Clement Lenglet and Ben Davies also retain their places. That means Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tangnanga have to make do with places among the Tottenham substitutes.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg anchors the midfield along with Rodrigo Bentancur while Yves Bissouma is recalled in the middle of the park. Ryan Sessegnon and Emerson Royal occupy the wing-back positions so Matt Doherty remains on the bench.

Heung-min Son is ruled out with a fractured cheekbone so Ivan Perisic supports Harry Kane in the Tottenham attack. Dejan Kulusevski is only fit enough for a place on the bench alongside Lucas Moura.

As for Liverpool, Alisson Becker keeps goal once again while Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at right-back. Ibrahima Konate lines-up alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the defence while Andrew Robertson replaces Kostas Tsimikas at left-back.

Nunez recalled

Harvey Elliott is recalled to start alongside Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara in midfield so James Milner drops to the bench after starting against Napoli in midweek.

Curtis Jones also makes way with Darwin Nunez recalled to start in the Liverpool attack along with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota remain out due to injury issues.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris, Royal, Dier, Lenglet, Davies, Sessegnon, Bissouma, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kane

Subs: Doherty, Skipp, Sanchez, Gil, Forster, Kulusevski, Tanganga, Lucas, Sarr

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott; Salah, Firmino, Nunez.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Carvalho, Bajcetic.