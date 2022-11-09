Arteta makes 10 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Brighton

Arsenal take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in the 3rd round of the League Cup this evening. Here is the side Mikel Arteta is expected to pick:

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale will be given a rest with number 2 goalkeeper Matt Turner set for a recall after recovering from a groin injury.

Defence: Arsenal will be without Takehiro Tomiyasu once again as he’s still recovering from a muscle issue that kept him out of Sunday’s win over Chelsea. Ben White is likely to be rested tonight so Cedric Soares could make a rare start at right-back.

Oleksandr Zinchenko returned to start for Arsenal at the weekend so he’ll be rested this evening with Kieran Tierney expected to come back into the starting eleven. William Saliba is likely to be rested with Rob Holding recalled to start alongside Gabriel in the middle of the back four.

Midfield: Thomas Partey is expected to be given a well earned rest while Granit Xhaka should also be handed a breather by Arteta. That would allow Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga to start in midfield for Arsenal tonight.

Martin Odegaard is another player who’s expected to be given the night off so Fabio Vieira will be given another chance to impress in the more advanced midfield role.

Big guns rested

Attack: Arteta will have one eye on Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolves and with Arsenal flying high at the top of the table, understandably the trip to Molineux will be the priority.

Therefore, Gabriel Jesus should be rested while Bukayo Saka is also expected to drop to the bench. Eddie Nketiah should be recalled to lead the line up front for Arsenal while Marquinhos may be given another chance to impress on the right wing.

Gabriel Martinelli will be buzzing after being called up to the Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup but he deserves a rest so Reiss Nelson could replace him on the left flank tonight.

Here is how Arsenal could line-up: