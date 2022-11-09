[Teams] Man City vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City take on Chelsea in the pick of the ties in the third round of the League Cup tonight.

Pep Guardiola has made wholesale changes from the side that beat Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.Ortega Moreno starts in goal with Ederson dropping to the bench while Ruben Dias starts in defence along with Aymeric Laporte. John Stones is among the Man City substitutes.

Rico Lewis gets another chance to impress at right back while Sergio Gomez starts on the left. Rodrigo and Ilkay Gundogan start in midfield for Man City so Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo are rested.

Cole Palmer gets another start as he joins Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez in the City attack. Julian Alvarez starts up front with Erling Haaland named on the bench along with Phil Foden. Kalvin Phillips returns from injury and is named on the bench.

As for Chelsea, Graham Potter has rotated his squad too but Edouard Mendy starts in goal while Trevoh Chalobah keeps his place in defence. Thiago Silva drops to the bench with Kalidou Koulibaly recalled to start alongside Marc Cucurella.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek keeps his place in the Chelsea side but Denis Zakaria comes in to start in midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic. Jorginho isn’t involved in the squad but Conor Gallagher is among the subs.

Armando Broja is recalled to lead the line up front and he’s supported by Christian Pulisic in attack. Hakim Ziyech is also recalled to make a rare start while Lewis Hall gets a chance to impress.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man City

Ortega Moreno, Lewis, Dias, Laporte, Gomez, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Palmer, Mahrez, Grealish, Alvarez

Subs: Ederson, Phillips, Stones, Ake, Haaland, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Akanji, Foden

Chelsea

Mendy; Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Zakaria, Hall; Ziyech, Broja, Pulisic.

Subs: Bettinelli, Azpilicueta, Silva, Gallagher, Mount, Hutchinson, Sterling, Aubameyang, Havertz