Chelsea remain interested in Denzel Dumfries

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea are keen on signing Denzel Dumfries but Inter Milan will want at least £26m for the full-back.

Chelsea have long been linked with a move for Demfries and reportedly looked into signing him during the summer transfer window but the player opted to remain with Inter for the current campaign.

The Blues remain interested in the Dutch international and their need for another right-back was heightened after Reece James picked up a knee injury that’s ruled him out of the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Romano claims that Chelsea are still eyeing a move for Dumfries and suggests that a deal would cost at least £26m [€30m]. However, any potential transfer is going to be extremely difficult to do in January as Inter will be reluctant to sell mid-season.

Speaking on Caughtoffside, Romano said:

‘I’m aware that Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries has always been one of the players appreciated by Chelsea; Dumfries was in the list in the summer alongside Kyle Walker-Peters but he decided to stay at Inter. Still, I think it’s not going to be easy to get a deal done in January, Inter want more than €30m for him.’

James has been plagued by injury issues over the past 18 months so it makes sense for Chelsea boss Graham Potter to pursue an alternative at right-back to give him another top class option.

Our View

Dumfries would be a good fit at Stamford Bridge and could slot into Potter’s wing-back system. The Netherlands international is strong physically and has a good attacking output which makes his profile similar to James’.

Dumfries’ value could increase post the World Cup as the 26-year-old has been in fine form this season, putting together impressive displays in Serie A and in the Champions League. Therefore, Chelsea need to move fast if they want to secure his signature.

The West Londoners have endured a poor start to the season and their main objective in the Premier League this time around is to finish in a UEFA Champions League spots.

Chelsea are expected to strengthen their squad in January to help achieve that objective, however, it remains to be seen whether they can persuade Inter to cash-in on Dumfries mid-season.