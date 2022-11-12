Expected Chelsea line-up vs Newcastle United

Chelsea will be facing Newcastle United on the road in the Premier League this evening.

The London giants are currently winless in four top-flight matches and manager Graham Potter will be desperate for a victory at St James’ Park. Chelsea are already five points behind the top four and must win today to avoid losing further ground before the World Cup break. Here is how they are expected to line up.

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy was reinstated in goal after a foot injury to Kepa Arrizabalaga at Brighton & Hove Albion. The Senegal star has not kept a clean sheet since and could have another busy game against an in-form Newcastle outfit. He is expected to start with Arrizabalaga still on the sidelines.

Defence: Potter could revert to a back four today. Trevoh Chalobah and Marc Cucurella should start from the midweek 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round. Cesar Azpilicueta should occupy the right-back role with no other specialist in the squad after Reece James’ injury. Kalidou Koulibaly is expected to be replaced with Thiago Silva after a poor performance against Pep Guardiola’s men.

Midfield: Potter has confirmed that Jorginho will be in the squad if he has no reaction in training after a foot injury. We expect the Italian to return in midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic, who was one of Chelsea’s best performers in the League Cup loss at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Attack: The trio of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Armando Broja should drop to the bench. Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang look set to replace them in the front three. Mason Mount should return to his familiar number 10 position for Chelsea.

Expected Chelsea line-up against Newcastle United