Man Utd handed boost in signing Matheus Cunha

Manchester United have been handed a boost in signing Matheus Cunha with Atletico Madrid prepared to consider offers for the Brazilian star in January.

Erik ten Hag’s side were interested in signing Cunha in the last transfer window but their efforts were thwarted by Atletico, who considered the 23-year-old as an indispensable figure. However, their stance is likely to change ahead of January, according to Marca, following their shock Champions League group stage exit.

The Spanish heavyweights are prepared to offload players to offset financial losses and Cunha is one of those that could be sold midway through the current campaign. Meanwhile, Marca claim that Atletico previously considered the South American star as untouchable when United attempted to sign him last summer.

Winter boost

United were widely touted to sign a new striker last summer as Cristiano Ronaldo was desperate to leave the club for Champions League football. However, the Portuguese star ended up staying at the club as the transfer budget was spent on strengthening other departments.

Ahead of January, Ronaldo’s future continues to be speculated by the media. If the five-time Champions League winner pushes for an exit, United could be tempted to assess their options. Cunha was a summer target for them and they could easily make a fresh approach.

Cunha has been used as a game-changer off the bench by manager Diego Simeone. He was involved in 13 goals for Atletico last season but that has reduced to just two this season. Hence, the Brazilian appears an ideal player to sell compared to other strikers including Joao Felix.

According to Transfermarkt, Cunha is currently valued at just £17.5 million, but Atletico may want more with his contract only expiring in June 2026. Nevertheless, United have the opportunity to take advantage of Atletico’s financial turmoil to prise him away in January.