Arsenal have genuine interest in signing Bruno Guimaraes



According to journalist Dean Jones, Arsenal have a genuine interest in signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes during this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners had a good end to the Premier League campaign with 6 wins on the bounce, but it was not sufficient to beat Manchester City to the title. Pep Guardiola’s team won the league by a slender 2-point margin.

Arsenal can’t ponder over the outcome of the season and manager Mikel Arteta will want to strengthen the squad further during the next transfer window such that the Gunners can make further progress next term.

Speaking to Givemesport, Jones reveals that Arsenal have a genuine interest in Guimaraes and the same is the case with Man City. He added that Guimaraes is not desperate to leave Newcastle, but he is ambitious.

He said: “Now that the Premier League season has ended, we will very quickly learn what the stance is to be over Bruno Guimaraes leaving Newcastle this summer. We know about the release clause and that Newcastle would ideally look to keep him, but the interest in him from Manchester City and Arsenal is genuine, in my eyes.”

“I would not be surprised at all to see lots of talk around this in the coming weeks before the transfer window opens.I don’t think Guimaraes is desperate to leave Newcastle, but he is ambitious and, at a time when Newcastle have dropped off a level, he has got the chance to join the two best sides in the division.”

Top-class

Guimaraes signed for the Magpies from Lyon during the 2022 winter transfer window. Over the past 2 years, he has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League under manager Eddie Howe.

The 26-year-old has had phases where he has struggled for consistency but overall, he has been one of the best in his position. He registered 7 goals and 10 assists in all competitions for Newcastle last term, missing just 1 game through suspension.

Arsenal will no doubt want a player of his calibre on-board. Thomas Partey has been injury prone throughout his career at Arsenal while Jorginho is no longer in his prime and lacks the mobility for the high intensity games.

Guimaraes would be a perfect partner for Declan Rice in the heart of the Arsenal midfield. He is strong when it comes to winning duels, making tackles as well as ball recoveries. He has also been brilliant with his dribbling.

The midfielder currently has a £100 million release clause in his contract signed last year. Arsenal will be hoping that the Magpies open the door for negotiations. A transfer deal worth £80 million would suit the Gunners.