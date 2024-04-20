Arsenal keen on signing Bruno Guimaraes this summer

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes this summer, as per the transfer expert David Ornstein.

It has been suggested that Mikel Arteta is willing to purchase a new midfielder as a potential replacement for Thomas Partey – who has been struggling with fitness problems in recent times.

Numerous names have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium ahead of the summer window with Douglas Luiz, Amadou Onana and Martin Zubimendi being among them, but Guimaraes is now emerging as a serious option.

Speaking on The Athletic’s Podcast, Ornstein has reported that Arsenal ‘really like’ Guimaraes as he can play in the deep-lying playmaker position as well as in the box-to-box role, so they could make a concrete approach to acquire his service in the upcoming window.

The journalist further claims that Newcastle are keen on keeping hold of their star man but the midfielder has a release clause included in his current contract so Arsenal can sign him if they trigger it.

Guimaraes to Arsenal

Ornstein also states that Guimaraes has already showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times so he would be a risk-free signing for Arsenal and should be able to deliver ‘straight away’ if they land him.

Ornstein said:

“Then you go into that sort of midfielder bracket – somebody I think off the top of my head that Arsenal and other clubs really like is Bruno Guimaraes. He can play in the eight role and the six. Newcastle will hope to keep hold of him, but there is a release clause though. Anyone who is going to take him, he’s got to deliver straight away. Arsenal may be looking.”

It has been reported that the Brazilian has a £100m release clause in his current deal so Arsenal will have to splash a big chunk of their summer budget to sign him.

The 26-year-old is a talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to play in Mikel Arteta’s system so he would be a great coup for the North London club if they eventually opt to purchase him this summer.