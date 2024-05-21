Tottenham & Man Utd register interest in signing Evanilson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Manchester United over a deal to sign FC Porto star Evanilson this summer, as per the Portuguese outlet Jornal de Notícias.

Despite starting the season impressively under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance, the Lilywhites failed to continue their momentum and eventually finished the season in fifth position. So, Spurs have failed to secure their place in the Champions League next season and will be playing in the Europa League.

Postecoglou has made it clear that he wants to challenge for big prizes with Tottenham in future so he wants to reinforce the squad in the upcoming window.

It has been suggested that the Australian boss is willing to add reinforcements in the engine room and the backline. But, signing a new striker to strengthen the attack is also on his to-do list this summer.

A few strikers have already been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane with Ivan Toney and Santiago Giménez being among them, but Evanilson is now emerging as a new key option.

Battle

The Brazilian has enjoyed a productive campaign this term, scoring 22 goals and registering four assists in 37 appearances in all competitions. Following his eye-catching displays this season, he has secured his place in Brazil’s national team for the upcoming Copa America.

While citing and translating the print version of Jornal de Notícias, Sport Witness has reported that Tottenham have registered their interest in signing Evanilson and they could look to sign the 24-year-old this summer.

However, the report states that Porto don’t want to let their star man leave for cheap if they are forced to cash-in and want at least £86m. So, it is going to be extremely difficult for the North London club to purchase the South American should the Portuguese giants stay firm on their inflated valuation.

Jornal de Notícias also claims that Man Utd have also expressed their interest in signing Evanilson so Tottenham are set to face tough competition from the Red Devils in getting any potential deal done for him.

Man Utd are reportedly planning to sign a new number nine this summer to support Rasmus Hojlund next season. A plethora of strikers have already been mentioned as serious targets for the Red Devils with Evanilson now emerging as a new key option.

Evanilson is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Tottenham if either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or Tottenham eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing the South American in the upcoming transfer window.