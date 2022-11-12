[Teams] Newcastle vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from St James’ Park

Chelsea will be looking to close in on the top four with a win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park this evening.

Graham Potter has made some changes from the side that lost to Manchester City in the League Cup in midweek. Edouard Mendy keeps his place in goal while Cesar Azpilicueta is recalled to start in defence alongside Kalidou Koulibaly and Trevoh Chalobah. Marc Cucurella is the man to make way.

Youngster Lewis Hall makes his Premier League debut as he keeps his place in the left wing-back position with Ben Chilwell still on the sidelines. Ruben Loftus-Cheek also keeps his place in the Chelsea line-up while Conor Gallagher is recalled to start.

Mateo Kovacic is joined by Jorginho in the middle of the park so Denis Zakaria drops to the substitutes bench for Chelsea. Armound Broja keeps his place up front so Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has to settle for a place on the bench.

Mason Mount is recalled after being rested in midweek so Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech make way. Kai Havertz has to make do with a place among the Chelsea subs tonight.

As for Newcastle, Callum Wilson is passed fit but is only named among the subs. Chris Wood starts up front with Miguel Almiron offering support. Joelinton and Joe Willock also start for the hosts along with Bruno Guimaraes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Newcastle

Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Willock, Guimaraes, Almiron, Joelinton, Wood.

Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson.

Chelsea

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Jorginho, Hall, Gallagher, Mount, Broja

Subs: Bettinelli, Cucurella, Silva, Zakaria, Havertz, Hutchinson, Pulisic, Ziyech, Aubameyang