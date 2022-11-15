Fabrizio Romano updates on Mason Mount’s contract situation

Speaking exclusively to Caught Offside, respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that Chelsea are prioritising a new contract for midfielder Mason Mount.

The England star has been a superb performer for the London giants since his debut in August 2019, but there are currently questions over his long-term future. Chelsea have recently been linked with Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini as a possible replacement for the 23-year-old, but Romano has said that Mount’s renewal is seen as an ‘important priority’ for the club.

He told Caught Offside: “Despite some speculation doing the rounds, I’m told there have been talks ongoing for a long time between Mason Mount and Chelsea. It’s still not done but it’s under discussion, and for Chelsea it’s seen as an important priority to extend Mount’s deal. I know some fans are focusing on him during this run of poor form, but I think they should keep Mount as he’s a big player for them, and still young with the potential to improve.”

Improved deal

Mount has made 119 appearances for Chelsea in his career. He has registered 26 goals and 24 assists. His form has been poor this season but he still has 8 goal involvements from 21 games. At just 23, he has achieved plenty of success at Chelsea and the board would not want to lose him.

The big question is whether they can make the breakthrough in negotiations over a new long-term contract. Mount and Reece James started off their senior Chelsea careers in the same campaign (2019). James signed a new bumper deal in September and now earns £250,000-a-week.

Mount, who is currently on a weekly salary of £88,000, could be eyeing something similar. This could be the reason behind the contract impasse over recent months. The £66 million star will soon enter the final 18 months of his deal and it is up to the hierarchy to find a resolution.