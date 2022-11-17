Liverpool monitoring Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

According to The Guardian, Liverpool are monitoring Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount amid his reluctance to pen a new contract with the London giants.

Mount made his debut for Chelsea under manager Frank Lampard in August 2019 and he has been a key player for the club ever since. The England star has remained a constant figure in the starting line-up despite the change of managers at Stamford Bridge.

It is now reported by The Guardian that Mount has yet to be convinced by Chelsea to renew his contract that expires in June 2024. He is one of the lowest earners and has not agreed to the terms presented on the table.

The situation has alerted one of Chelsea’s Premier League rivals as the newspaper says Liverpool are eyeing an audacious move to sign Mount. The Merseysiders could face competition from Juventus as the Italians are also keeping tabs on the midfielder.

Bumper contract

Chelsea made a huge statement earlier this season by extending Reece James’ contract for six more seasons. In doing so, the right wing-back has become the club’s highest-paid defender in history, earning around £250,000-a-week, according to The Sun.

Mount, who made his debut in the same campaign as his compatriot, could be eyeing a similar deal to extend his stay and the onus is now on Chelsea to find a solution. If Mount were to enter the final year of his contract next summer, they may have no choice but to sell him.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are named as admirers and the German is expected to overhaul his ageing midfield at Anfield over the next few transfer windows. Mount is seemingly on his radar and he’d be a terrific addition if Liverpool could lure him north.

However, Chelsea will be extremely reluctant to do business with their rivals and would no doubt favour selling abroad if they had to cash-in on Mount. For now, Chelsea still have time on their hands to decide Mount’s future and will need to up their salary offer.

The £66m-rated star has received a mixed reception from Chelsea fans over the last three years, but has been their most creative player from midfield. A tally of 32 goals and 37 assists from 181 appearances at just 23 represents a good return. He could develop further in his peak years so Chelsea will be desperate to secure his long-term future.