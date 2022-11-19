Arsenal and Man Utd interested in Memphis Depay

According to Sport, Arsenal and Manchester United are showing an interest in signing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay in January.

The Netherlands star was touted to move to the Premier League in the last transfer window. Chelsea were mentioned as favourites to sign him before the deadline, but the 28-year-old ace released a statement confirming that he would be staying with Barcelona.

The subsequent months have been forgettable for him due to a thigh injury and it is now reported by Sport that he is free to head for the Blaugrana exit door in January. Arsenal, United as well as Chelsea are studying him after receiving the green light from his entourage.

Bargain signing

Depay had a good debut season with Barcelona last campaign with 13 goals and two assists from 38 appearances. This season, he has netted just one goal from three matches. The forward has spent the past few months out with injury, but is expected to play at the World Cup.

His showing in Qatar could define his next move. A strong display at the tournament could invite plenty of offers in January. Arsenal and United could be tempted to sign him this winter as Barcelona are looking for just £4.35 million. His contract expires at the end of the season.

Depay can play on the left flank or as a main striker. At Arsenal, he could be seen as quality back-up for Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus. For United, he could compete with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial for the positions. He could replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is set to be released from his United contract after his unsavoury comments on manager Erik ten Hag last weekend. Depay could be a good recruit for Erik ten Hag’s side if they are eyeing a cost-cut replacement and want to delay their plans for a marquee striker until July.