Chelsea should sign Adrien Rabiot in January

Chelsea have had a poor start to the Premier League season and they are currently languishing eighth in the standings with only 21 points after 14 games played.

There is already an eight-point deficit between them and fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand and their recent form should concern the hierarchy.

A return of two points from the last five league games is a big worry for the London giants and there needs to be a huge turnaround following the World Cup interval.

For this, manager Graham Potter should be backed with funds in the New Year and the focus should be on the midfield and attack rather than the defence.

We have already talked about a possible move for Brentford’s Ivan Toney this month and Rabiot is another player that Chelsea need to pursue this winter.

Rabiot came on the cusp of signing for Manchester United for £15 million last summer, but the transfer fell through due to disagreement over personal terms.

While some players tend to regret such decisions, it has proved a blessing in disguise for the Frenchman, who has had a superb career turnaround at Juventus.

The 27-year-old has been playing with a renewed confidence behind him and he has been a key catalyst behind the Bianconeri’s recent resurgence in Serie A.

Rabiot has scored five goals and two assists in 16 games. Out of this, three goals and two assists have been in Serie A. All of his involvements came from October.

Besides this, the midfielder has been solid defensively with two tackles per appearance while completing 86 per cent of his passes. He looks to be in the form of his life.

If Chelsea are aiming for an experienced central midfielder, they should look into signing Rabiot, who could be available for a bargain price with his deal expiring in June.

According to The Sun, Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in him while United could be back with a fresh bid. Chelsea should look to gazump their rivals in the race.