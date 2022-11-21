Chelsea have agreement in place to sign Nkunku

According to Le 10 Sport, Chelsea have already finalised an agreement to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku next summer.

The France star underwent a secret medical with the London giants earlier this season and Le 10 Sport have now revealed that Chelsea have a deal in place. According to the source, Nkunku’s agent Pini Zahavi has an agreement with all three parties and the transfer will go through in June 2023.

Chelsea recently swapped managers with Graham Potter replacing Thomas Tuchel in the dug-out, but that is unlikely to impact the transfer. The club will formally trigger the attacker’s £52 million release clause during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Brilliant signing

Nkunku was extraordinary for Leipzig last season. He scored a stunning 35 goals and assisting another 20 from 52 appearances. This campaign, he has continued the rich vein of form. He has amassed 17 goals alongside four assists from 23 outings.

The playmaker is currently on the sidelines following a knee injury in France training, but he should be fit during the second half of the season. Chelsea have done brilliant work in signing him, considering the vast interest in his services.

The 25-year-old should provide the much-needed creativity for Chelsea in attack next season. The club have tried to regularly rotate their attacking players this season, but none have been consistent. They have been made to rue for missed chances.

While Nkunku will join them at the end of the campaign, the London giants should still bolster their attack in January such that they don’t fall further behind their top-four league rivals. A new striker should be considered as a top priority this winter.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo has re-emerged on their radar. Chelsea are ready to step in with a contract offer if their rivals go on to release him from his contract which seems likely after his surprise interview with Piers Morgan.