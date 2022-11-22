Chelsea feeling confident of Arsen Zakharyan deal

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan ahead of a potential transfer next year.

The 19-year-old was touted to join Chelsea in the summer, but the move was blocked due to FIFA and UEFA’s restrictions on registering Russian players. Despite this, Chelsea have not given up on the youngster and Romano has now revealed that personal terms have been agreed with him over a long-term contract.

The west London giants are still ‘feeling confident’ of securing the transfer of the versatile midfielder, who has registered three goals and six assists from 20 appearances for Dynamo Moscow this season.

Complex deal

Zakharyan was eager to join Chelsea in the last transfer window but the ongoing sanctions on Russia scuppered the move. He is now in the process of applying for Armenian citizenship and if successful, it could improve his prospects of getting a working visa in the United Kingdom.

Since the takeover from Clearlake Capital Group, co-owner Todd Boehly has been willing to spend plenty on new recruits. The focus has not only been on marquee signings for the first-team, but also emerging stars that could play a key role at the club over the coming seasons.

Carney Chukwuemeka, Gabriel Slonina and Cesare Casadei were all signed in the recent summer transfer window. Chelsea also agreed a deal worth £12.6 million with Dynamo for Zakharyan, but the complications due to his Russian nationality meant that the transfer had to fall through.

Chelsea will be hoping that a solution will be found in the next few months. If not January, they will be hoping to land his services at the end of the season. Zakharyan is a highly-talented youngster, who can play anywhere in midfield. His style of play can be likened to Mason Mount.