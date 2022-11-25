Chelsea in contact with Milan Skriniar’s representatives

According to FC Inter News, Chelsea have been in contact with the representatives of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

The Slovakian star was heavily linked with a move away from San Siro last summer, but the club ended up keeping him with the hope of negotiating a new contract. However, they have been unsuccessful so far and FC Inter News cite that Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are monitoring him.

Skriniar’s current deal with Inter expires in June 2023. They have proposed a new contract worth £4.7 million per year but he is holding out for £5.6 million. Meanwhile, Leipzig duo Josko Gvardiol and Mohamed Simakan are Chelsea’s main central defensive targets, but they have recently been in contact with Skriniar’s agents.

Big decision

Chelsea were the biggest spenders in the Premier League last summer. They strengthened their defence with Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, but this has not improved them. They have still been flaws at the back and Koulibaly has particularly come for criticism from the faithful.

The Senegal star arrived with a huge reputation from Napoli in Serie A, but has not looked assured in every game. His decision-making has let him down on many occasions and Chelsea need to be wary of another repeat with Skriniar, who has spent the prime of his career in a more tactical league in Serie A.

The extra intensity of Premier League football has caught Koulibaly off-guard this campaign. There is a possibility that Skriniar may go through a similar pattern and may not settle quickly. Hence, Chelsea should still have Gvardiol and Simakan as a priority over the £52 million star next summer.

Skriniar’s vast experience makes him a lucrative signing for Chelsea but the likes of Gvardiol and Simakan appear better choices, considering they will have more time to adapt to the demands of the Premier League. The duo are seven and five years respectively younger than Skriniar (27).