Chelsea ‘in touch’ with AC Milan for Rafael Leao deal

Journalist Carlo Garganese has told GiveMeSport that Chelsea are still in touch with AC Milan over a potential deal involving Rafael Leao.

Leao has been the subject of transfer speculation and the Portugal international was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this past summer. A deal failed to materialise, however, but the Blues’ interest in signing the attacker has carried on beyond the end of the summer window.

Garganese says that Chelsea remain in talks to try and sign the player but they’ll face competition from Real Madrid as the La Liga giants are also keen on luring Leao to Spain.

Reports from Italy (via Sportwitness) have claimed that Milan will not sell their man for anything less than £87 million, despite only 18 months remaining in his current deal.

Speaking about Leao and Chelsea’s interest in him, Garganese said:

“Leão’s contract runs out in 2024. Chelsea, they’re still in touch, they’re one of the main clubs, but they’re not the only club that are interested in him.” “Real Madrid are also interested in him as well.” (via GMS)

Leao has already netted once for Portugal at the World Cup, coming off the bench against Ghana to score the decisive and the third goal in their 3-2 victory.

Leao has so far failed to reach an agreement with Milan over a new contract with Sky Italia reporting that he is demanding £170,000/week in wages; something that Milan are unwilling to match.

Our View

In all likelihood, Chelsea could make Leao their priority target for next summer. If he fails to agree a renewal, he will be available for far less than what Milan are currently demanding or the Rossoneri could risk losing him for free in 2024.

He is an explosive, modern-day winger who has the ability to turn the game on its head. He could be a fine addition to Graham Potter’s system though the Blues must secure passage to next season’s UEFA Champions League, first.

It is only a matter of time before other clubs enter the race to sign the 23-year-old next summer. For now, Madrid could be an attractive destination over Chelsea but with the exciting project brewing at Stamford Bridge under Potter, he could also be tempted by a switch to London.