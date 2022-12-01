Christian Pulisic could be on his way to Man Utd

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea playmaker Christian Pulisic is destined to join Premier League rivals Manchester United this winter.

The United States has experienced a difficult campaign with the London giants. He has been restricted to just over 600 minutes of first-team football while making only three Premier League starts. The 24-year-old is now considering his future away from Stamford Bridge.

Calciomercato report that Pulisic could be on his way to Old Trafford. Italian heavyweights Juventus have also been linked with the versatile forward and have spoken with his entourage. However, the player is reportedly destined to move to Old Trafford in January 2023.

Superb signing

Pulisic came to Chelsea with a huge reputation from Borussia Dortmund and he was regarded as the successor to Eden Hazard. It seemed that way during the start of his Blues career but he has not lived up to the high expectations. He is no longer a guaranteed starter.

The American star currently has a contract until June 2024 with Chelsea and the London giants could be tempted to sell him in January on the back of his World Cup displays. Pulisic has helped the USA reach the round of 16 after contributing a goal and an assist.

Pulisic would be a superb signing for United as he could provide multiple solutions for them in attack. He is capable of playing on the left wing, right wing or in the number 10 spot. The ex-Dortmund star has also played several matches as the false number nine for Chelsea.

United should not think twice about signing the £33 million star if the opportunity arises. The Red Devils are no strangers to signing players from Stamford Bridge with Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic being the recent examples. Pulisic could be the next in line if Chelsea are prepared to do business with them in January.