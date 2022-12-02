Chelsea edging closer to completing Josko Gvardiol deal

90min has reported that Chelsea are closing-in on a deal to sign Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol.

Gvardiol is in the midst of an impressive world cup campaign and has drawn attention and interest from all four quarters. Chelsea wanted to sign the 20-year-old last summer but a deal could not be agreed and the central defender ended up signing a one-year extension with RB Leipzig.

According to 90min, his current deal contains a release clause of £45 million which will only become active at the end of the season. The Blues though are locked in talks with the Germans and have made it clear they are willing to pay Leipzig above the player’s release clause to avoid paying the entire £45 million upfront.

Chelsea and Leipzig are said to hold a good relationship with the West London club also closing in on a move for Christopher Nkunku for next season. The Frenchman is said to have completed his move and the transfer is only pending confirmation.

Todd Boehly is said to be an admirer of Leipzig due to the way the Red Bull group has run the club in recent years; on the basis of data analysis. Therefore, Chelsea believe this could work in their favour in their pursuit of Nkunku and Gvardiol.

As per the report, Chelsea hope to announce the signing of Gvardiol this winter – although the defender is likely to remain in Germany for the rest of the season as Leipzig are unwilling to let him leave mid-season.

The Bundesliga side are also aware of the growing interest surrounding Gvardiol and are looking to wait until the summer, with several elite clubs looking to make a move for him. Chelsea though believe that their strong relationship with Leipzig and their willingness to pay more than £45 million will tilt the deal in their favour.

Our View

Chelsea have been long linked with Gvardiol and it makes sense for the Blues to consider stepping up their interest in the prospect. Gvardiol has established himself as one of the better ball-playing defenders in Europe and he could be a safe and long-term investment for Graham Potter’s side.

Thiago Silva is 37 and cannot be expected to start week in and out so it’s important that the West Londoners sign an exciting talent to safeguard their future.

We’ll have to wait and see how thing develop over the coming weeks but it looks as though Chelsea are closing-in on a double swoop on Leipzig for Gvardiol and Nkunku.