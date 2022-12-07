Chelsea big favourites to sign Denzel Dumfries

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea are big favourites to sign Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries.

Dumfries has been a long-term target for the London giants and he was frequently linked with them last summer. The Dutchman recently said that the reported interest is a compliment and it is now revealed that Chelsea are still in the driving seat to sign him.

Corriere dello Sport (via Tuttomercatoweb) claim that Dumfries should leave Inter next year but a winter deal is unlikely unless he is loaned back for the second part of the season. Hence, a summer deal is considered more realistic and the report says Chelsea are big favourites to sign Dumfries ahead of Tottenham.

Quality back-up

Chelsea currently have Reece James as the first-choice right wing-back but they don’t have quality back-up options. Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have played in the position during James’ injury absence but neither possess the same work rate and level of creativity.

Dumfries would provide them with a fantastic solution when James is rested and the pair could also play together. We have seen in the past where James has slotted into the right side of the back three and it could be an option if the manager wants to pick both in the XI.

Inter are reportedly looking for £52 million to sell Dumfries next year. Chelsea have the funds to meet the price tag in January but they would not want to loan him back. Owing to this, the London giants could delay their pursuit of the player until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The priority for the January transfer window could be strengthening the attack. Chelsea have looked out of sorts in the final third with only 17 goals scored from 14 games. They need a drastic improvement in their goalscoring fortunes to stay with their rivals in the race for Champions League football.