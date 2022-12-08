Hakim Ziyech wants to relaunch his career at AC Milan

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech wants to re-launch his career with AC Milan next year.

The Moroccan star was on AC Milan’s radar in the last transfer window but a move did not go through. The Serie A champions have continued to be mentioned as his admirers and Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Milan are optimistic of signing him this winter.

The Italian outfit will propose to sign the 29-year-old on loan with an option to buy next summer for £13 million. The report also says that Ziyech would accept a pay-cut for the move as he wants to re-launch his career in Italy after falling out-of-favour at Chelsea.

Right decision

Ziyech has had a forgettable season at club level. He has made nine appearances for Chelsea this campaign but eight of those have come off the bench. The 29-year-old is currently a bit-part player under manager Graham Potter and Chelsea must look to move him on this winter.

AC Milan have been favourites to sign Ziyech for some time and it could be a straightforward deal in January so long as there is no fresh transfer interest. Ziyech has had a fine World Cup with Morocco, who are into the quarter-final stages, and Chelsea will be hoping for more bids.

Meanwhile, a move to Serie A could do wonders for Ziyech’s career. The former Ajax man has struggled to cope with the higher intensity of English football but could fare better in the Italian top-flight where the games are less intense and more tactical.

The likes of Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham have been hugely successful in Serie A after leaving Stamford Bridge. Ziyech has the ability to transform his fortunes in the same way. A regular run of games could help him get back to his best level.