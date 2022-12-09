Report: Chelsea handed major boost to sign Rafael Leao

Chelsea have been handed a major transfer boost as Real Madrid reject the idea of adding Rafael Leao to their ranks, according to Marca.

Los Blancos hardly ever turn down the hottest properties on the market, especially when they are of Portuguese persuasion.

However, according to Marca, Real Madrid’s answer has always been ‘no’ when presented with the opportunity to sign Leao by the 23-year-old’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

This leaves Chelsea as the only club interested in completing a deal for Leao in the winter transfer window after the Blues ignited their interest in the attacker.

The Portugal international was one the standout players for AC Milan en route to winning the Serie A title with 14 goals and 12 assists last season.

He has continued his fine form this term with 16 goal contributions in 20 games. The youngster has also made his mark at the World Cup, bagging two goals in four games for Fernando Santos’ side with both strikes coming off the bench.

Future replacement for Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea were linked with a move in the summer but the deal fell through as it was too late in the window for either party to complete such a huge transfer. However, the Blues are still hoping to lure the attacker to West London ahead of the winter market.

Leao’s current deal at the San Siro will expire in June 2024 and a talk over a possible January deal to Chelsea have continued after the forward’s performances at the World Cup.

AC Milan would love to tie down Leao to a long-term contract as he is set to enter the final 18 months of his deal next month and will see his value gradually decrease if a new deal is not agreed.

The Italian side reportedly want £105m for their star forward and will be keen to ensure they secure that valuation if they decide to cash-in this winter.

The Rossoneri have been credited with interest in Hakim Ziyech and reports from Italy suggest they are preparing a loan move for the Moroccan, so Chelsea could use this is any negotiations for Leao.

If Potter approves the 29-year-old’s exit, Todd Boehly and co. could lower the asking price for Leao and use the money from Ziyech’s sale, ensuring all parties are satisfied.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but Leao would be an exciting signing if Chelsea could get a deal over the line.

