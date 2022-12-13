Chelsea favourites to sign Denzel Dumfries

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea are favourites ahead of Manchester United to sign Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries next summer.

Dumfries has been a long-term target for Chelsea and he was touted to join them last summer. The speculation has continued in recent months and Calciomercato now claim that Chelsea are the front-runners to sign the Dutchman at the end of the season.

The report also says that Romelu Lukaku could be used as a bargaining chip. The Blues striker, who is currently on loan at Inter, wants to continue with them. Meanwhile, Chelsea may need to be cautious of the interest from Premier League rivals Man United.

Calciomercato claim that United manager Erik ten Hag has the belief of bringing his compatriot to Old Trafford. Inter will reportedly demand between £43 million and £51 million for the 26-year-old.

Quality

Reece James has been an automatic starter for Chelsea in the right wing-back position over the past three years but his injury concerns have now become a problem. He has failed to stay fit over an entire season. Chelsea have lacked creativity from the right flank when he has been missing.

Dumfries would be an excellent solution for the London giants next summer. He has good pace, physical presence and can provide quality crosses into the box. The Dutchman is also strong defensively and would not be overawed by the added intensity of the Premier League.

Chelsea may be favourites to sign him but may need to open transfer talks early to beat United. Ten Hag’s side are looking for more depth and quality in the right-back spot. Dumfries could provide handy competition to Dalot, who has been an ever-present figure this campaign.

Dumfries is priced between £43-51 million by Inter but Chelsea could have the opportunity to sign him for a lesser fee if Lukaku is loaned back next season. The possibility of a swap deal is unlikely as the Serie A giants need to accumulate funds to break-even for the financial year.