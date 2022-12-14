Chelsea make contact with Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic

Chelsea have made contact with the agent of Dusan Vlahovic to discuss a potential move, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Blues have been dealt with an injury blow as striker Armando Broja has sustained an ACL injury which could potentially keep him out of action for 12 months, as per the Evening Standard.

Therefore, the West London club are planning to replace the Albanian striker this winter, with Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic labelled as a real possibility according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Jacobs has revealed that Vlahovic could leave Turin next year and Chelsea are among the clubs to have made contact with his agent to discuss a possible move to Stamford Bridge. The Serbian striker has been valued at £68.8 million by Transfermarkt, with the Old Lady paying close to £67 million to seal his arrival from Fiorentina last winter.

North London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were also interested in signing Vlahovic but could not meet La Viola’s asking price.

With the former Serie A champions drowning in debt, there is a realistic chance that they could look to sell some of their assets in an attempt to balance their books. Therefore, Vlahovic could be on his way out of Juve in the near future.

Graham Potter’s side has struggled in front of the goal this season, with summer signings Raheem Sterling and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang enduring a lean patch, so far. And now with Broja out injured, Vlahovic has emerged as a potential target for the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss.

Our View

The 22-year-old has registered 16 goals and six assists in his 36 appearances for Juventus and so after a fairly short stay, he could be on his way out.

Having already lost Timo Werner, and Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea are also on the verge of sanctioning an exit for Hakim Ziyech with AC Milan deemed favourites to sign him. Therefore, it is clear that Potter needs another high-profile forward in his ranks to boost his side’s UEFA Champions League qualification hopes.

The Serbia international is strong physically and can succeed in an attacking system, like Chelsea’s. Standing at 190cms, Vlahovic is also adept at aerial duels and could be the injection of ‘X’ factor that the Blues currently require.

Chelsea should look to get this deal wrapped up as quickly as possible as other elite European clubs could also look to sign him next year.