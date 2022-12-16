Chelsea not scared of asking price for Rafael Leao

According to a report from Calciomercato, Chelsea are not frightened by the £70 million asking price to sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao in January.

The London giants recently suffered a big blow with Armando Broja picking up a season-ending knee injury. Molde striker David Datro Fofana is expected to fill the void, but Calciomercato claim that Chelsea could also bring in another striker next month.

Graham Potter’s side are currently evaluating their transfer budget for the upcoming winter transfer window and it is also reported that they are not afraid of the £70m transfer fee to sign Leao, who is about to enter the final 18 months of his Milan contract.

Elite winger

Leao has been in superb form for Milan over the last 18 months. In the current season, he has registered seven goals and nine assists from just 20 appearances. The Portuguese has played on the left flank for Milan, but he is also capable of leading the attack on his own.

The 23-year-old would be a fantastic signing for Chelsea in January. He has been playing with confidence behind him at San Siro and would be a menace for Premier League defenders with his sheer pace and excelling dribbling qualities.

Chelsea could not get a deal over the line for him last summer, but they have an excellent chance of doing so next month if Leao’s contract impasse with Milan continues. The Serie A champions could be tempted to sell before his value drops.

Leao was a genuine striker during his time at Lille and he could be deployed from the same position if he were to join Chelsea in January. The club desperately need goals in the second part of the season as they look to close down the eight-point gap to the final Champions League spot in the Premier League.