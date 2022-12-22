Report: Tottenham favourites to sign Adrien Rabiot

Tottenham are favourite to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus in the January transfer window, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Rabiot’s current contract with the Serie A giants will expire in June and he is expected to leave the club next month as Juve look to cash-in rather than lose him for nothing.

The 27-year-old was instrumental for France as they reached back-to-back finals at the World Cup, however, they lost 4-2 in the penalty shootout to Lionel Messi’s Argentina after a spectacular 3-3 draw at Lusail Stadium.

Rabiot featured in all of France’s games at the tournament, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

Antonio Conte wants to bolster his squad ahead of the second phase of the 2022/23 season and believes the acquisition of the France international will add the depth to his team and quality to his midfield.

Competition

Tottenham are not the only club liked with a move for Rabiot. Premier League rivals of Arsenal, Newcastle United and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and former club Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Rabiot but it’s Tottenham who are regarded as the front-runners for his signature.

Rabiot spent most of his career with PSG, making his debut with the first team in 2012 and winning 18 major honours, including five Ligue 1 titles and a domestic treble in 2015/16 and 2017/18.

He joined Juventus in 2019 on a free transfer, winning the Serie A title during his first season with the club and the Coppa Italia in his second year.

Rabiot, who is valued at £15.8m [€18m] by Transfermarkt, has featured in 16 games across all competitions this season, netting five and recording two assists, as Juventus lie 3rd in the Serie A table with 31 points.

With several clubs interested in making a move, Tottenham need to act fast to convince Rabiot to move to North London. Spurs lack depth to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, so Rabiot would be an excellent addition to their squad.

Rabiot is tall, strong, and elegant left-footed midfielder, who combines good technique with impressive physical qualities and would be a good fit for Antonio Conte’s side.

