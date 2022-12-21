Report: Tottenham eye January move for Sofyan Amrabat

Liverpool have made Sofyan Amrabat a top transfer target after holding talks with the £40m Fiorentina star but Tottenham could hijack their move, according to Foot Mercato.

Amrabat’s inspired display at the World Cup for Morocco has led to intense speculation linking him with a move to several top European clubs ahead of the winter transfer window.

Liverpool have been touted as potential suitors and Foot Mercato claims that the Merseysiders have now made Amrabat a priority target. The outlet says Jurgen Klopp has already spoken to the midfielder to discuss a move to Anfield and further talks are planned over the coming weeks.

The Reds need to overhaul their ageing midfield following a disappointing start to the new season and Amrabat has been identified as the man to rejuvenate their team for the second half of the season.

However, Liverpool will face competition for his signature as Foot Mercato claims that Tottenham have joined the race to sign the Fiorentina star and could hijack their rivals’ attempts to lure him to England.

Antonio Conte is believed to be keen on acquiring the services of the 26-year-old. Tottenham want to add depth to their squad for the second phase of the 2022/23 season as they look to solidify their fourth place position in the league table.

Amrabat was first linked with a move to Tottenham last January as Conte looked to strengthen his midfield but they signed Juventus ace Rodrigo Bentancur on deadline day instead.

Competition

It looks like Spurs have renewed their interest in the Moroccan international after he helped his country reach the semi-finals of the World Cup – becoming the first African country to achieve the feat.

However, Liverpool and Tottenham will have to be prepared to spend big if they want to sign Amrabat this winter. Fiorentina are reluctant to sell mid-season and the report claims it will take an offer of around £40m to persuade them to cash-in.

The good news for the Premier League duo is that Amrabat has just 18 months left on his contract so Fiorentina may opt to sell in January as his value will drop next summer when he’ll enter the final year of his deal.

At Fiorentina this season, the Moroccan has been instrumental for the Serie A outfit, making 18 appearances across all competitions. Born in the Netherlands, Amrabat is a youth product of Utrecht. He has previously featured for Feyenoord, Club Brugge and Hellas Verona but could be on his way to England this winter.

