Liverpool hopeful of signing Enzo Fernandez

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool are among the clubs keeping a close watch on Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez has been the subject of transfer speculation following Argentina’s thrilling World Cup victory with the midfielder picking up the young player of the tournament award.

The 21-year-old’s performances have caught the eye of clubs here in England with Chelsea and Newcastle United reportedly keen, while Liverpool have now emerged as serious contenders for his signature.

Chelsea are keeping a close watch on Fernandez but Declan Rice also said to be a potential target for them. Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe recently admitted that he knows Fernandez but described his price tag as ‘lumpy’ and insisted that players this January will not be signed because of their world cup form.

Benfica signed Fernandez from River Plate for £8.9 million and the Portuguese side inserted a £105 million release clause in his contract so any potential deal will cost huge money.

Our View

Liverpool are in need of a midfield revamp and Fernandez is someone with a profile that is currently needed at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s ageing midfield has become injury prone and inconsistent off late and therefore it would make sense for him to look at the Benfica man as a potential target.

Fernandez can play anywhere in the middle of the park but he is at his best playing as a defensive midfielder. It was also seen at this World Cup that he can flourish in both, attacking and defensive roles, making him a high utility player with an impressive work rate.

The former Premier League champions are also eyeing the signature of Jude Bellingham therefore the deal for Fernandez could become tricky. Both Fernandez and Bellingham are expected to cost huge money so Liverpool are unlikely to be able to afford both, making a complete midfield overhaul unrealistic if they spend big on one player.

Moreover, they also need to secure a UEFA Champions League spot to attract young talents like Fernandez, and Bellingham, so Klopp needs to focus on finishing in the top four to boost his chances of landing one of the midfield stars.