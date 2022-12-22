Report: Chelsea set to sign Andrey Santos in £18m deal

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Vasco Da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos in the winter transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The report further states that a deal is in the process of being finalised between the two clubs. Personal terms are not expected to be a problem with the youngster set to sign a five year deal with the Blues.

The 18-year-old has been in the limelight following his inspired performance for Vasco Da Gama this term and Chelsea have identified him as one of the emerging talents in Brazilian football.

Graham Potter’s side have stolen a march on Premier League rivals Manchester City and Newcastle United, as well as Spanish giants Barcelona, so sign the South American prodigy.

Building for the future

The Daily Mail claims that the deal is worth around £18m and Santos is seen as a perfect replacement for France international N’Golo Kante – who’s tipped to leave when his contract expires next summer.

Santos has spent his entire football career in Brazil, playing for Serie B side Vasco da Gama. He joined the club when he was just seven, before making his senior debut in November 2021.

After making his first appearance in Vasco de Gama’s final league game last season, Santos has now become a first-team player for his boyhood club – making 33 league appearances and scoring eight goals.

He is not a household name in football yet but is believed to possess the qualities and zeal to become one of the best midfielders in the world.

Santos recently earned a glowing endorsement from Vasco da Gama legend Juninho Pernambucano for his impressive performance this season.

Graham Potter is known for nurturing young talents and could bring out the best from the highly-rated Brazilian youngster.

Chelsea are building for the future following the signings of teenagers Omari Hutchinson, Gabriel Slonina and Cesare Casadei from Arsenal, Chicago Fire and Inter Milan respectively.

The Blues want to dominate the Premier League again, hence the need to recruit young and promising players who have the potential to succeed at the highest level.

The London-based side return to domestic action on December 27 when they take on Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

