Man Utd & Chelsea eye move for Jordan Pickford

According to Daily Mail, Chelsea and Manchester United are showing an interest in signing Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with the England international’s future up in the air.

Pickford has only 18 months left to run on his current contract and is understood to be happy to commit his long-term future to the Toffees. The newspaper says he agreed a five-year contract before the World Cup but the Everton board are yet to sign-off the deal.

The uncertainty has alerted Premier League rivals and the Daily Mail says Chelsea and Manchester United have asked to be kept updated on the goalkeepers situation, while Tottenham are also believed to be interested.

Pickford started his professional career with Sunderland and later joined Frank Lampard’s side in 2017. He has since made 214 appearances for the Toffees and cemented his place as England’s No.1 keeper.

This season, Pickford has made 15 league appearances for Everton – who are struggling to win consistently as they lie 17th in the Premier League table with just 14 points.

Competition

Man Utd are widely reported to be in the market for a new goalkeeper to either compete with or replace long-term No.1 David De Gea – who’s contract is up at the end of the season. It appears Pickford is now on United’s radar but they’ll face stiff competition for his signature if he comes on the market.

Chelsea are also eyeing the England stopper with Edouard Mendy’s future at Stamford Bridge in serious doubt after he lost his first team place to Kepa Arrizabalaga earlier in the season.

Mendy was dropped to the bench when Graham Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel and he’s yet to regain his first team place. The Senegal international has been tipped to leave West London either in January or next summer, so Chelsea could be looking at Pickford as a replacement.

Pickford, who is valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt – would be a solid signing for Man Utd or Chelsea due to his huge experience in the Premier League and at international level.

He played every minute for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as the Three Lions exited the competition at the quarter-final stage, losing to former champions France.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but the longer his new contract goes unsigned, the more teams like Man Utd, Chelsea and even Tottenham will think they can snap-up Pickford for a reasonable fee next year.

