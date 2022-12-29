Chelsea table £115m bid for Enzo Fernandez

Spanish publication Sport (via Paisley Gates) claims that Liverpool are ready to match Chelsea’s £115m bid to sign Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez is on the radar of elite European clubs after impressing at the recent FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He won the young player of the tournament award and was crucial to La Albiceleste’s World Cup triumph. Fernandez is now being linked with a move away from Benfica this winter with clubs from the Premier League understood to be leading the race for his signature.

The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the 21-year-old. Now, Paisley Gates are citing the print version of Sport as claiming that Chelsea have submitted a huge £115m offer for Fernandez. However, Liverpool are ready to formalise their interest as the Spanish publication claims the Merseysiders are willing to match Chelsea’s offer.

Benfica aren’t ready to let their star man leave without a fight as the report says they are trying their best to convince Fernandez to sign a new and improved contract that would see his release clause set at £132.8 million (€150 million).

It is understood that the final decision is up to Fernandez, who recently returned to Lisbon from his vacation after the World Cup. As per Correio da Manha (via The Faithful) Rui Costa, Benfica president has communicated to Fernandez that the club wants him to continue until the end of the season.

Fernandez has become a key player since joining Benfica, and the South American has provided three goals and five assists in his 24 appearances across all competitions this season.

Our View

Chelsea are likely to lose N’Golo Kante for free at the end of the season as there have been no indications of a contract renewal for the Frenchman so far. Kante has been plagued by injury issues this season, and it is safe to assume that Todd Boehly and co. will be prepared to lose an ageing player who’s become injury prone.

The other aspect of Chelsea’s interest is the curious case of Jorginho. The Italian midfielder is also in the final year of his contract (like Kante) but the club is in talks with him over a new deal. There have been rumours indicating interest across Europe for Jorginho’s signature and therefore it is unclear if he will renew, at this stage.

Liverpool on the other hand, are due for a midfield revamp. Jurgen Klopp’s current midfield has hit the end of a cycle. The likes of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara have all been struggling with fitness and injury issues and therefore the German tactician is focusing on rebuilding his midfield. The Reds’ interest in Fernandez makes perfect sense as his profile is the type that fits into Klopp’s system.

Fernandez is a versatile midfielder who can play a defensive or an offensive role. He is adept at utilising tight spaces and is good with the ball at his feet. He also has the physicality and the pace to establish himself in the Premier League and therefore he could become a regular in either Chelsea or the Liverpool starting eleven.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but it looks as though Chelsea and Liverpool are ready to spend huge money to sign Fernandez this winter, and he’d be a terrific addition for whoever wins the race.