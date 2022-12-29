Chelsea confident about signing Benoit Badiashile

According to French website Foot Mercato, Chelsea are confident about signing Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile next month.

The London giants opened talks with Monaco for the central defender last week and it was reported that they had already made a £35 million offer to sign him.

As per Foot Mercato, Chelsea are now confident of sealing the deal with Badiashile seduced by their project. Monaco are still to accept their proposal but it is claimed that there are only a few details left for the transfer to go through.

Top-class

Badiashile is a top talent in Ligue 1 and he has already made his debut for France. The 21-year-old is gifted with a strong aerial presence but has also excelled with his ground work. He has won a high percentage of duels for Monaco while also making regular clearances. The 21-year-old has the prime years of his career ahead of him and Chelsea won’t go wrong by signing him next month.

The youngster prefers to play from the left centre-back position but Chelsea could also use him on the left side of the back three if manager Graham Potter plays with a wing-back formation. He may not be a confirmed starter at the beginning of his Blues career but it may not take long.

Thiago Silva is already 38 and it could be his final season at Chelsea. Kalidou Koulibaly has been disappointing since his big move from Napoli. The Senegal star could be offloaded next summer if he does not make a significant improvement between now and the end of the campaign.

Chelsea have had a forgettable Premier League season thus far but the fans will be hoping that Potter can turnaround their campaign in the second part. The owners are doing their best by backing him with funds. A new striker has been signed for January in David Datro Fofana and there could be many more deals.

Badiashile appears on the verge of moving to Stamford Bridge as well while Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos is set to undergo his Chelsea medical. A top-four finish in the Premier League may not be beyond Chelsea’s grasp if Potter can find consistency within the current crop of stars.