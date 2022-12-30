Man Utd in contention to sign Yann Sommer

According to German outlet Bild, Manchester United are in contention to sign Borussia Monchengladbach star Yann Sommer in the January transfer window.

The Switzerland star is set to enter the last six months of his contract next month and Bild report that it is unlikely that he will sign a renewal. As a result, Gladbach are preparing for his farewell and it is claimed that the goalkeeper could also leave the club immediately with Man United and Bayern Munich interested.

Good signing

United currently have David de Gea as their regular in goal for the Premier League and Europa League matches. Martin Dubravka, who arrived on loan from Newcastle United in the last transfer window, has made only two appearances – both in the League Cup.

De Gea has been flawless for United after a nervy start to the season but Sommer would be a good signing to compete with him. De Gea has been willing to adapt under manager Erik ten Hag this campaign and has been willing to play out from the back with more regularity.

However, he is not a natural for that kind of role and Sommer would be a better fit. United have the chance to land him for a nominal fee in January but Bayern may not make it easy for them. The German champions are currently eyeing a new keeper after Manuel Neuer’s leg break.

They want a quality signing to cover up for the 2014 World Cup winner and Sommer is someone that could seamlessly adapt with his vast experience in Bundesliga. They would basically guarantee him a starting position for the second part of the season if he were to join them over United.

With this in mind, United need to open talks with Gladbach at the earliest opportunity. One thing in their favour could be the fact that the 80-cap international could be tempted to try out a new challenge outside of the German top-flight where he has played since the start of the 2014/15 season.