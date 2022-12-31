Marcus Thuram dreams of Manchester United transfer

According to German daily Bild, Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram has the dream of joining Manchester United in January.

The Frenchman has only six months remaining in his contract with Gladbach and they are prepared to sell him for £10.6 million next month. As per Bild, Thuram currently has four dream clubs which include United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Premier League duo Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also mentioned in the report but it is specified that they can save their bids as the 25-year-old is unlikely to join them.

Talent

Thuram has been one of Bundesliga’s best strikers this season with 10 goals and three assists from 15 games. He has added a further three goals and one assist in the DFB-Pokal Cup. The striker is now eyeing a fresh challenge and United could be a perfect destination for him.

United are currently looking for competition in the striker’s role. Marcus Rashford has been exceptional at different stages of the season but Anthony Martial remains inconsistent. Thuram could go straight into the line-up for the club as Rashford is more dominant from the left wing.

The Frenchman has the skills to succeed in the Premier League. He likes to dribble with pace and also likes to hold onto possession like a traditional number nine. There is an added bonus with his ability to play on the left wing. Thuram has made 50 per cent of his career appearances from there.

United have a fabulous opportunity to land him this winter but Bayern could also be in the race. The Bavarian heavyweights have relied on Eric Choupo-Moting as their main marksman this season and could be interested in Thuram, who has loads of experience playing in the German top tier.

It could be a two-way tussle to sign the World Cup finalist but United could have the advantage if manager Erik ten Hag personally assures him of a starting position. Thuram would not want to leave Gladbach midway through the season to spend time on the bench at another club.