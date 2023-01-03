Expected Chelsea line-up vs Man City, 3 changes

Chelsea welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge for Thursday’s Premier League clash.

The London giants have been in a dreadful run of form under manager Graham Potter and they have secured only six points from the last seven league games. As a result, they are already seven points behind the Champions League places and now face a tough challenge against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Manchester City have won their last three meetings against Chelsea in all competitions but the host will be hoping to spring up a surprise. Here is how Chelsea are expected to line up in midweek.

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga had another good outing against Forest last weekend where he made a key save to deny Brennan Johnson. The Spanish star is expected to keep his place in goal ahead of Edouard Mendy for the third game running.

Koulibaly dropped

Defence: Cesar Azpilicueta has struggled to impose himself in Reece James’ injury absence but he is likely to continue with no other specialist right-back choices in the squad. Kalidou Koulibaly could, however, drop to the bench after being outmuscled by Taiwo Awoniyi many times.

Trevoh Chalobah could partner Thiago Silva in central defence. Silva has been splendid with his decision-making despite his lack of pace. Marc Cucurella looks set to continue at left-back with Ben Chilwell injured. Potter has the option of playing Lewis Hall but may go with the Spaniard’s experience.

Midfield: Jorginho was caught out of position in key phases of the 1-1 draw against Forest. Mateo Kovacic should replace the Italian on Thursday. Denis Zakaria had a good opening half at City Ground but his performance faded after the half-time break. The Swiss should still keep his place.

Attack: Mason Mount has not had the best of seasons but he is Chelsea’s best creative outlet for the attacking midfield role. We don’t see him being dropped. Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic should also keep their places on the back of good performances at the weekend.

Sterling found the scoresheet for the second successive game for Chelsea. Pulisic was very lively with his direct running and played a big part in Sterling’s goal. If Potter decides to make a change in attack, Kai Havertz could be dropped for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to lead the line.

Expected Chelsea line-up against Manchester City