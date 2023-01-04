Chelsea plot January transfer swoop for Marcus Thuram

Chelsea are weighing in on a move for Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram in the winter transfer window, according to Si & Dan Talk Chelsea.

Graham Potter is looking to bolster their attacking options as his side have scored only 20 goals this season, and the France international has emerged as a potential target.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has failed to find the back of the net regularly since joining Chelsea from Barcelona – scoring only three goals and providing one assist in 15 games in all competitions.

Thuram, the son of former France and Juventus defender Lilian Thuram, is seen as a good fit for Chelsea, however, the Blues will have to beat off competition from several clubs including Manchester United, as per the source.

The 25-year-old has been one of the standout players in the Bundesliga this season – netting 10 goals and registering three assists in 15 appearances for Monchengladbach.

One for the future

Thuram impressed at the 2022 World Cup for France as they lost 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a thrilling 3-3 draw with Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final. He registered two assists in five appearances in Qatar.

He was a member of the France U-19 team which won the 2016 UEFA European Championship, while he has played for France at all youth levels.

Thuram’s ability to play anywhere across the frontline will suit Chelsea, who have set their sights on finishing in the top four and playing Champions League football next season.

Thuram, who is valued at £28m by Transfermarkt, is out of contract at the end of the season and Borussia Monchengladbach are said to be open to cashing-in this month.

Todd Boehly is said to be willing to back Graham Potter this window despite spending big in the summer. Chelsea are on the verging of signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in a deal worth £112m in the January transfer window.

The Blues have also been linked with a move for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk while the London-based side have already signed Ivorian striker David Dafro Fofana from Norwegian side Molde.

Monchengladbach’s willingness to do business before losing Thuram for free in the summer could play into Chelsea hands as they look to beat off competition from clubs to the signature of the World Cup star.

