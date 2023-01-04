Chelsea will have a 50% chance of signing Rice next summer

Chelsea will reportedly have a fifty per cent chance of signing West Ham United ace Declan Rice next summer, as per the CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

After coming through the Hammers academy, the 23-year-old made his senior debut back in 2017. Since then, he has established himself as a talismanic figure at the London Stadium and he is considered to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League right now. The Englishman has also secured his place in the national team’s starting eleven and played a key role in England’s side at the recent World Cup.

Rice’s current contract will run until June 2024 and there is an option to extend the deal for one more year. It was previously reported that the midfielder is eager to take a step forward in his career and wants to play at the elite level. Hence, he has rejected an opportunity to extend his current deal with David Moyes’ side.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for the England international and along with the west London club, both Manchester clubs and Newcastle United are also showing interest in purchasing him. However, Chelsea are reportedly favourites to sign the midfielder in a £100m deal next summer.

Declan Rice to Chelsea

Commenting on a post on Twitter, Ben Jacobs has stated that the Blues have no chance of securing a deal for Rice this January, but the opportunity will increase up to fifty per cent next summer.

0 in January, 50 in summer — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 4, 2023

With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho’s contracts set to expire at the end of this season, lining up moves for talented young players to replace the aforementioned two experienced campaigners could be a shrewd decision.

Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly has showcased his desire to strengthen his squad and has already spent big since last summer. And it is looking likely that he will continue his spending spree this January.

Enzo Fernández is seemingly edging closer towards moving to Stamford Bridge and along with the Argentine, signing Rice next summer would create a formidable midfield duo for Graham Potter’s side.

Therefore, despite the early struggles this term, Chelsea’s future could be bright if the owners continue to show ambition and are able to secure the signings of players like Rice and Fernandez over the coming windows.