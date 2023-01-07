Memphis Depay wants to return to Man Utd

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay is reportedly keen on returning to Manchester United this month, as per the Spanish outlet Sport.

The 28-year-old joined the Red Devils back in 2015 from PSV Eindhoven. The forward moved to Old Trafford with the reputation of being one of the best young talents in Europe. However, he failed to find his feet in the Premier League and was eventually shifted out to Olympique Lyonnais a couple of years later.

Depay signed for Barcelona back in 2021 as a free agent after running his contract down with Lyon. The Dutchman was a regular starter at Camp Nou in his debut campaign. However, following Robert Lewandowski’s arrival last summer, the 28-year-old has struggled to find regular first-team football this term.

Now, according to the report by Sport, after getting frustrated with the lack of game-time this season, the Netherlands international is keen on leaving the Catalan giants and wants to rejoin Manchester United this month.

Depay to Man Utd

The report further claims that following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, Erik ten Hag is eyeing a new forward this winter and Depay could be an option. However, the biggest stumbling block in getting this deal done would be Barca’s desire of acquiring a transfer fee from the forward’s sale. And United may not want to pay anything as the striker is set to be available for free next summer.

Previously The Athletic reported that Depay – valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt – ‘instigated’ talks with Ten Hag’s side with the desire of a return to Old Trafford. But, it remains to be seen whether Man Utd will formalise their interest in him this winter.

Manchester United lack depth in their attacking department and signing a striker would be a wise decision. It appears they are looking for a short-term solution as they are linked with Olivier Giroud, Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Depay.

Ten Hag earlier alluded that he only wants to purchase players who would make the squad stronger. However, there is a doubt whether any of the aforementioned players would bolster United’s forward line if any one of them were to join the club this January.

Therefore, although Depay could be a decent short-term solution for Manchester United, signing a younger striker with high potential would be a better decision, keeping the long-term future in mind.