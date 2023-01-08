Wout Weghorst 100% keen on Man Utd move

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Burnley striker Wout Weghorst is 100 per cent keen on a move to Manchester United this month.

Erik ten Hag’s side are eager to strengthen their striking department and the priority appears on a loan signing rather than a permanent transfer. Weghorst was first linked with the club yesterday and Romano has now revealed that the Dutchman is very keen on a transfer to Old Trafford.

However, there has been no progress over a temporary deal yet. The striker is currently at the halfway stage of his loan spell with Besiktas, who can buy him for £9 million. United need to find a settlement with Besiktas and Burnley before they can secure the 30-year-old’s services on loan.

Competition

United presently have only two striking options in Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. Ten Hag will want another centre-forward to provide competition and lessen the work load on the duo. Martial’s injuries this season are another reason why the club need to bring in a new marksman.

Weghorst would be an intriguing choice for United. He does not possess the pace and dribbling qualities of Rashford or Martial but has the goalscoring presence in the box with his physique and strong heading ability. The Dutchman also likes to hold-up play and can initiate counter-attacks with passes.

This season, he has been good for Besiktas with a tally of 9 goals and 4 assists from 18 outings. His form took him to the World Cup where he was a fringe player until the quarter-final where he scored a brace in the second half against Argentina. The Dutch drew 2-2 from 2-0 down before losing on penalties.

With the right coaching, Weghorst could be a potent threat in front of goal. Ten Hag is a big fan of him already but United have to wait to sign him as Besiktas don’t want to lose him at the moment. The Turkish giants may have to be compensated as well as confirmed by club director Ceyhun Kazanci today.