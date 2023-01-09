Chelsea pondering a move for Russian starlet Arsen Zakharyan

Chelsea are still keen to secure a move for Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Having spent around £275m last summer, the Blues’ new owner Todd Boehly has already invested around £60m this January and plenty more cash is likely to be splashed before the window slams shut this winter.

Despite showing the intention of strengthening the squad since last summer, the Stamford Bridge outfit are looking out of sorts at the moment under the new boss Graham Potter.

Chelsea have won only one game in their last seven fixtures in all competitions, losing five of them including a 4-0 thrashing against Manchester City in the F.A Cup third round last night.

Writing on CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano claims that Chelsea have been following the Russian talent Zakharyan for a long time and they are interested in signing the 19-year-old.

Zakharyan to Chelsea

The journalist further states that the Blues are currently working on many deals, so it is hard to put a time frame for this deal. But, they could intensify their efforts to sign the player this January or next summer and the midfielder is keen on joining the west London club.

Romano said:

“Chelsea are still interested in signing Zakharyan, for sure. He’s one of the talents they are following, but Chelsea are working on many deals so the timing cannot always be fast, that’s absolutely normal. The player would love to join Chelsea.”

Chelsea have signed a few young talents in recent times and Zakharyan – valued at around £13m by Transfermarkt – could be another youngster the Blues are looking to sign with the vision of a long-term future.

However, Chelsea currently lack firepower in their attacking department and strengthening the front line should be Potter’s side’s priority this winter in order to make a run to finish in the top four, which I believe is the realistic objective for the Stamford Bridge outfit this term.

It has recently been reported that Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram is on their radar to address the striker situation and it remains to be seen whether they can get that deal done this month.

So, although Zakharyan could be a great signing for the long-term, strengthening the attacking department should be Chelsea’s primary objective this winter before making moves to strengthen other positions.