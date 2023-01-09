Man Utd and Chelsea interested in Memphis Depay

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay this winter.

The Dutch international has entered the last six months of his Barcelona contract and there is speculation that he could leave in the coming weeks after dropping down the pecking order.

As per Sport, Manchester United and Chelsea have made contact to ask for information on the player’s availability but they are yet to make any kind of formal move to sign the Dutchman yet.

The report also says that the Spanish giants won’t allow Depay to leave on a free transfer this month, unlike in the last transfer window. If there is a loan offer on the table for the 28-year-old, Barcelona will want his wages to be paid in full for the remainder of the season.

Chelsea have been in poor form over the past few months and their problems have intensified with Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic out injured for a number of weeks. They need an experienced attacker that can salvage their season and Depay could be an ideal choice.

The London giants are strong financially and owner Todd Boehly could be tempted to land him on a permanent contract. With under six months left in his deal at Barca, Depay could be prised away for a nominal fee, provided Chelsea agree to meet his £159,000 per week wages.

United have also been credited with an interest in the Dutch star but they are focusing on loan deals this month. This could make Chelsea a more lucrative destination for the attacker, who would also want the guarantee of regular first-team football at his next club.

The way Chelsea have been struggling in the final third under Potter, Depay could get straight into the XI. At Man Utd, Depay may have to fight for his spot as manager Erik ten Hag has a definite set of starters already and may only use him as a back-up or rotation option in future.

Barcelona are highly likely to offload the Dutchman this month as he is not in the plans of manager Xavi Hernandez. Depay did not get off the bench against Atletico Madrid on Sunday night, despite Robert Lewandowski being suspended for the second straight game.