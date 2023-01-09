Man Utd and Tottenham keen on Jordan Pickford

According to The Sun, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been put on red alert with Everton refusing to meet the contract demands of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The England star is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and he is now eyeing a pay rise during the prime of his career. As per The Sun, the 28-year-old initially requested for £200,000 per week before reducing his demands to £150,000 weekly.

However, Everton are only willing to increase his current wages (£100,000 per week) by a few thousand pounds. The contract impasse has reportedly alerted United and Spurs, with the report saying the duo are ready to double his present salary to £200,000-a-week.

Fantastic signing

Manchester United and Tottenham currently have world-class goalkeepers in David de Gea and Hugo Lloris but both clubs could start looking to the future. De Gea is the highest earner at United and may have to agree a new contract on reduced terms to continue with the club.

As per 90min, the Spaniard has to accept a significantly lower salary than his current £375,000 per week to renew. United won’t activate the 12-month option. If Pickford becomes available in the transfer market in July, United could end up signing him and letting De Gea leave on a free.

Spurs, on the other hand, have Lloris contracted to them until the summer of 2024 but the Frenchman has been prone to making high-profile errors more often in the last few years. Pickford would be an upgrade on the 36-year-old. He is also eight years younger and could be a perfect successor.

Everton are not looking to sell the £25 million star but their hands could be tied this summer when he enters the last year of his contract. Both United and Spurs would be far better career choices for Pickford over continuing at Everton, who are nowadays a club fighting with relegation.

The Merseysiders survived the drop last season but they are again in a relegation battle once again this season. If Everton are not prepared to meet Pickford’s requirements, he could well move to an elite Premier League club where he will have a crack at winning trophies in his career.