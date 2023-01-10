Tottenham tracking Brighton winger Leandro Trossard

According to Daily Mail, Premier League club Tottenham are eyeing a move for Brighton & Hove Albion winger Leandro Trossard.

The newspaper states that Antonio Conte’s side are one of several clubs monitoring Trossard’s situation at Brighton with the 28-year-old out of contract at the end of the season.

Spurs want to augment their attacking options with the signing of the Belgium international to provide competition to the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Richarlison.

Trossard was left out of Brighton’s squad for the 5-1 win over Middlesbrough in the 3rd round of the FA Cup on Saturday and was also benched for the first time this season in their 4-1 victory at Everton last Tuesday.

This has led to reports that the hard working winger could leave the club in the January transfer window. He featured for Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, making three appearances as they exited the competition at the group stage.

Competition

Tottenham are now eyeing a move to sign Trossard but they would face competition over a deal with the Daily Mail suggesting that Chelsea are also keen on the Belgian attacker.

Trossard joined Brighton from Genk in 2019 where he captained the team to their fourth Belgian league title, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists in 34 league appearances.

He bagged eight goals and provided three assists as Genk reached the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League that season.

Since his move to the Premier League, he has made a meaningful impact at Brighton, making 121 appearances, scoring 25 goals and registering 14 assists in the process.

This season, he has made 10 goal contributions in 17 games for Brighton including a hat-trick in their 3-3 draw against Liverpool at Anfield in October.

Trossard is valued at £26m by Transfermarkt and would be a good fit for Spurs, who thrive on playing counter-attacks and catching their opponents unaware with their quick transition from defence to attack.

He is workaholic and versatile that allows him to play multiple positions including the attacking third, midfield and as a wing-back so he would give Conte plenty of options.

He could also be available at a reason price this month, meaning he’d be a cost-effective signing for Tottenham if they were able to get a deal agreed.

