Tottenham interested in signing Brentford’s David Raya

Tottenham are keeping tabs on Brentford goalkeeper David Raya as a possible replacement for France international Hugo Lloris, according to Telegraph.

The newspaper states that the Spain international is high on Antonio Conte’s list of targets and is seen as the ideal replacement for Lloris, who is into his 11th season at the club.

Raya has 18-months left on his current contract with Brentford and as it stands, there have been no he will sign an extension with the club.

It is reported that Lloris could be soon heading for the exit door in North London, so Spurs may need to act as early as next summer to bring in a long-term replacement.

The 36-year-old has been instrumental for Spurs since joining them Lyon, making over 430 appearances and keeping 149 clean sheets as he helped the club reached their first-ever Champions League final in 2019, only to lose to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

His back-up, Fraser Forster, is 34-years-old and at the twilight of his career which began at Newcastle United, while young goalkeepers Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman are deemed not ready for first team action just yet.

Long term replacement for Hugo Lloris

According to Telegraph, Tottenham are unlikely to sign a shot-stopper in the January transfer window, with right wing-back and attacking reinforcements the priority this month.

Antonio Conte is said to be happy with Lloris for now, however, plans are in place to complete a deal for a new goalkeeper in the summer and Raya has emerged as a target. Spurs could ace swiftly to get a deal agreed before other clubs begin to show interest.

Raya started his playing career with Blackburn Rovers before joining Brentford in 2019 where he has become a fan favourite, making over 14o appearances.

He can play as sweeper-keeper and can play out from the back which makes him a perfect fit for Antonio Conte’s team. Tottenham have been linked with a host of goalkeepers including Brighton’s Robert Sanchez and Everton ace Jordan Pickford in recent months.

Raya, who is valued at £19m by Transfermarkt, has huge experience in the Premier League and has been capped at senior level by Spain.

Lloris’ contract will expire next year that means Tottenham need to plan to bring a new long-term successor to replace their skipper during the summer and Raya could be the man for the job.

