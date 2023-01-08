Premier League
Tottenham eye move for Everton ace Jordan Pickford
Tottenham are interested in signing Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as a possible replacement for captain Hugo Lloris, according to the Mirror.
Pickford’s contract expires in 18 months time and is understood to be happy to commit his long-term future to the Toffees, however, the Everton board are yet to sign-off the deal.
The uncertainty has alerted Premier League rivals and newspaper says the 28-year-old could be open to a summer approach from Tottenham as they could offer him European football rather than a relegation battle with Everton.
Pickford started his professional career with Sunderland and later joined Frank Lampard’s side in 2017. He has since made over 200 appearances for the Toffees and cemented his place as England’s No.1 keeper.
This season, he has made 17 league appearances for Everton – who lie 18th in the Premier League table with just 15 points.
Competition
Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with a move for Pickford but the latter recently completed the signing of Crystal Palace shot-stopper Jack Butland for the rest of the season.
The Blues have been dealt a huge blow as Edouard Mendy is set to be on the sidelines for several weeks after having a surgery on a fractured finger he sustained in training last week.
The Senegal international has not featured for Graham Potter’s side since returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to a shoulder injury he suffered where they lost 3-0 to England in the round of 16.
Potter wants to provide competition to No.1 keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is currently being challenged by 30-year-old England shot-stopper Marcus Bettinelli for a starting berth.
Tottenham are credited with interest in Brentford’s David Raya and Brighton’s Robert Sanchez but Antonio Conte believes Pickford is the ideal replacement for Lloris, who is into his 11th season at the club.
Pickford, who is valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt, has huge experience in the Premier League and at international level.
He played every minute for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as the Three Lions exited the competition at the quarter-final stage, losing to former champions France.
