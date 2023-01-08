Tottenham eye move for Everton ace Jordan Pickford

Tottenham are interested in signing Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as a possible replacement for captain Hugo Lloris, according to the Mirror.

Pickford’s contract expires in 18 months time and is understood to be happy to commit his long-term future to the Toffees, however, the Everton board are yet to sign-off the deal.

The uncertainty has alerted Premier League rivals and newspaper says the 28-year-old could be open to a summer approach from Tottenham as they could offer him European football rather than a relegation battle with Everton.

Pickford started his professional career with Sunderland and later joined Frank Lampard’s side in 2017. He has since made over 200 appearances for the Toffees and cemented his place as England’s No.1 keeper.

This season, he has made 17 league appearances for Everton – who lie 18th in the Premier League table with just 15 points.

Competition

Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with a move for Pickford but the latter recently completed the signing of Crystal Palace shot-stopper Jack Butland for the rest of the season.

The Blues have been dealt a huge blow as Edouard Mendy is set to be on the sidelines for several weeks after having a surgery on a fractured finger he sustained in training last week.